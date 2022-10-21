Inglis's loss is significant; bringing Green as replacement the right decision: Adam Gilchrist

Sydney, Oct 21 (IANS) Legendary Australian cricketer Adam Gilchrist has said the loss of back-up wicketkeeper-batter Josh Inglis due to a freak injury on the golf course just a couple of days before the commencement of the Super 12 stage of the ICC T20 World Cup is “significant”, and added young allrounder Cameron Green is the right replacement for the injured player.

Green beat the likes of Alex Carey, Josh Philippe, Ben McDermott and Nathan Ellis for the spot that unexpectedly became available in the 15-member squad.

“It’s an opportune time to get Green in,” Gilchrist said on SEN WA Breakfast on Friday. “I don’t think we should take too lightly that Inglis is more than a wicketkeeper. He’s a versatile batting option that can slide up and down that order from one to seven.

“That was an extra bit of coverage that was very good, and you could say Green could do the same, but I don’t think ‘Greeny’ is going to throw the mitts on if (Matthew) Wade goes down. I think it’s a bit more of a significant loss than what we’re recognising at the moment in a tournament. But it’ll be interesting to see what happens selection-wise should they get an injury,” said Gilchrist, one of the best wicketkeeper-batters Australia has produced.

“If there’s any (injury) in the top order, do they go to Green or to (Steve) Smith who was in the squad initially? I think it’s a bit more of a significant loss (injury to Inglis) than what we’re recognising at the moment in a tournament,” opined Gilchrist.

While Gilchrist feels Green is the right choice to replace the injured Inglis, he doesn’t see the 23-year-old earning a spot in the playing XI in the opening Super 12 game. The legendary cricketer expects Green and batting stalwart Steve Smith to play sometime later in the tournament.

“I wouldn’t be starting with him (Green) tomorrow,” Gilchrist said. “I think the starting XI they’ve got is the right one all things considered with what everyone offers and brings. The two talking points have been Finchy (Aaron Finch) and (Glenn) Maxwell, but I’m comfortable with giving them every opportunity to show why they’ve been at the top of the tree in white-ball cricket for a long time.

“From the team direction and the way he leads, Finchy warrants being there and Maxi (Maxwell) is just that enigmatic player who could pull the trigger. They’ve all earned their spot to start, but it’s nice coverage and Green and Smith I think will play a role in the tournament. It’s very good coverage there.”

With Inglis out injured, Matthew Wade is the only wicketkeeper in the Australia squad.

