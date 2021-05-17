Injured England speedster Archer out of Tests vs NZ

Adv.

London, May 16 (IANS) England speedster Jofra Archer has been ruled out of next month’s two-Test home series against New Zealand after his right elbow injury resurfaced, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said in a statement on Sunday.

“England and Sussex seamer Jofra Archer has been ruled out of the LV= Insurance Test Series against New Zealand starting next month,” the ECB said.

“Archer, who returned to action for Sussex in the LV= Insurance County Championship against Kent this week at Hove, only bowled five overs in Kent’s second innings. He was suffering from pain in his right elbow when bowling and was unable to bowl in the final two days of the match.”

Archer, 26, was forced out of action with hand and elbow issues since England’s T20I series in India in March. He also missed the Indian Premier League, which was eventually truncated due to raging Covid pandemic in India.

Archer might have to undergo a surgery.

“The England and Sussex medical teams will now seek guidance, and Archer will see a medical consultant later this week to determine the next course of action on the management of his elbow,” the ECB statement read.

The first England-New Zealand Test starts on June 2 at Lord’s, London.

The Bridgetown-born Archer has played 13 Tests, 17 ODIs, and 12 T20 Internationals for England.

–IANS

qma/akm