ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Injured Neymar ruled out for 4 weeks, to miss PSG vs Barca clash

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

Paris, Feb 12 (IANS) Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacking ace Neymar will be sidelined for up to four weeks with an adductor muscle injury, which means that the Brazilian star will not play the Champions League round of 16 first-leg clash against his former club Barcelona.

It was the second blow for PSG as Argentine winger Angel Di Maria was also ruled out of the match with a thigh injury, reports Xinhua news agency.

“After analysis of clinical exams and scans, it is expected that he’ll be out for around four weeks depending on the evolution of the injury,” the capital club said in a statement on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

PSG travel to Barcelona for the first leg on Tuesday, while the return leg is scheduled at the Parc des Princes on March 10.

Neymar picked the injury in PSG’s French Cup match against Caen on Wednesday, as he limped off the pitch after being fouled by Alexis Beka Beka in the 54th minute.

“The sadness is great, the pain is immense and the crying is constant. Once again I will stop for a while to do what I love most in life, which is playing football,” the 29-year-old wrote on Instagram.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t know if the problem is me or what I do on the pitch,” he added.

Neymar has been held back by injuries for a long time since arriving at Ligue 1 in 2017 for a world record 222 million euro fee, especially his bad luck before key Champions League knockout matches.

He missed the round of 16 clash against Real Madrid the first season with PSG, and Manchester United a year later at the same stage, with the French club being knocked out on both occasions.

ADVERTISEMENT

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAustralian Open to continue without fans despite Melbourne lockdown
Next articleUSA spinner Nisarg Patel cleared to bowl again by ICC
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Last chance saloon for Chennaiyin as they face Goa (Match Preview 92)

IANS - 0
Bambolim (Goa), Feb 12 (IANS) FC Goa face Chennaiyin FC who are fighting to stay alive in the Indian Super League (ISL) here...
Read more
Sports

Tokyo 2020 chief Yoshiro Mori resigns over sexism row

IANS - 0
Tokyo, Feb 12 (IANS) Tokyo 2020 organising committee president Yoshiro Mori announced his resignation on Friday due to protests over his sexist remarks...
Read more
Sports

Indian eves set for FIFA friendlies against Serbia, Russia & Ukraine

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) The senior Indian women's football team will be travelling to Alanya, Turkey to play three international friendlies in...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

New Delhi World Cup: Race for 25m rapid pistol heats up

IANS - 0
By Navneet SinghNew Delhi, Feb 12 (IANS) India hasn't secured an Olympic Games quota in men's 25m rapid pistol, but the shooting world...

Australian Open: Thiem beats Kyrgios, Djokovic through (Lead)

Opener Rohit Sharma may be under pressure to perform

Remedios and Shravya wins AITA Talent Series tennis titles

AITA Women's C'ship: Sravya Shivani-Sharmada win doubles title

Late Santana equaliser helps Hyderabad to 1-1 draw vs East Bengal

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021