ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Inter beat Torino, Milan sunk at San Siro in Serie A

By Glamsham Bureau
ADVERTISEMENT

Rome, March 15 (IANS) Inter Milan saw their lead over second-placed AC Milan extend to nine points after a 2-1 away win over Torino, while the Rossoneri suffered a 1-0 home defeat to Napoli.

Inter had won seven Serie A fixtures on the bounce before Sunday’s game, and with Arturo Vidal injured, Roberto Gagliardini stepped into the starting line-up.

The Nerazzurri pinned Torino back from the beginning of the game, but failed to break the compact defence in the first half, while the home side created a genuine chance when Lyanco’s header smacked the woodwork, Xinhua reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Inter continued its pressure after the interval, and finally went ahead on the hour mark as Lautaro Martinez won a penalty that Romelu Lukaku converted.

The Granata got back on levels terms minutes later when Antonio Sanabria found the net amid chaos in the box.

The home side was increasingly pegged back after 1-1, while Inter threw on Alexis Sanchez to strengthen the attack, and it worked in the 85th minute when Sanchez’s floated cross over the top found Martinez who steered his header into the far corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

The win, coupled with Milan’s defeat, allowed Inter to lead the table with 65 points, nine points ahead of its city rivals.

In a high-profile fixture between AC Milan and Napoli, former Milan player and boss Gennaro Gattuso made his first return to the San Siro in the opposing dugout.

But Gattuso showed no mercy as his side managed a 1-0 victory with Matteo Politano scoring the winner, while Milan striker Ante Rebic was sent off in the dying minutes for insulting the referee.

ADVERTISEMENT

Juventus bounced back from their Champions League exit by beating Cagliari 3-1. Cristiano Ronaldo bagged a perfect hat-trick with a header, right-footed and left-footed strike all within 31 minutes. That was the Portuguese’s second Serie A hat-trick, with his first also having come against Cagliari.

The win gives Juve hope of overtaking Milan for second place, as the Bianconeri ranks third with 55 points, but with a game in hand.

Also on Sunday, a pair of strikes from Valentin Mihaila and Hernani helped relegation battlers Parma stun Roma 2-0, while Sampdoria dominated Bologna 3-1.

–IANS

rkm/sdr/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleAtletico drop points after Real win
Next article3rd ODI: Bravo ton helps West Indies to series sweep
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Jisshu Sengputa announces autobiography, to be released in 2022

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Jisshu Sengputa, has announced his autobiography titled 'Abahaman: My Journey So Far', that will focus on his life from the year 1977 to the year 2021
Read more
News

Nimrat Kaur feels 'love-bombed', shares birthday photos

Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Actress Nimrat Kaur on Monday shared photographs of her birthday celebration with...
Read more
News

Laurence Fishburne joins 'The School For Good and Evil' cast

Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 14 (IANS) Actor Laurence Fishburne will be seen in the film adaptation of 'The School For Good and Evil'. He...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Geetika Vidya Ohlyan and Jagjeet Sandhu co-star in 'Escaype Live' (Lead)

Innovations to make shooting short more popular

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
New Delhi, March 15 (IANS) To make target shooting viewer-friendly, the International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) has made several innovations to make the...

Pressure builds on Dhawan to retain his spot

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Khurram HabibNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) Ishan Kishan's success as opener may put pressure on Shikhar Dhawan to retain his place in...

India's 1975 hockey World Cup win created a storm: Ashok Kumar

Sports Glamsham Bureau - 0
By Qaiser Mohammad AliNew Delhi, March 15 (IANS) For a man who was the 16th and last man to be selected in the...

Priyanka Chopra tweets on 'The White Tiger' Oscar nomination

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Los Angeles, March 15 (IANS) Actress Priyanka Chopra Jonas took to Twitter to talk about how "special" she felt while announcing the...

Bengaluru film fest deferred amid Covid surge

News Glamsham Bureau - 0
Bengaluru, March 15 (IANS) The much-awaited Bengaluru International Film Festival (Biffes) has been postponed indefinitely from March 24-31 due to surge in Covid...
ADVERTISEMENT

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates