Inter cap off title with 5-1 win over Udinese

Milan, May 23 (IANS) Inter Milan capped their Scudetto-winning season with a resounding 5-1 victory over Udinese at San Siro on Sunday.

Ashley Young, making what is expected to be his final appearance for Inter, got Antonio Conte’s side up and running early on and Christian Eriksen’s deflected free-kick doubled their advantage at the end of a tepid first half.

Lautaro Martinez converted a penalty 10 minutes after the restart and Ivan Perisic added a majestic finish in front of the 1,000 spectators invited by the club to witness their crowning moment.

Substitute Romelu Lukaku scored a fortuitous 30th goal of the season in all competitions before Roberto Pereyra converted a consolation penalty, but that did little to stop Inter celebrating as they finally got their hands on the trophy in front of a gathering of fans outside the stadium.

Inter’s coronation got off to a great start with Young latching onto Martinez’s deflected shot and dinking a fine finish over Juan Musso after eight minutes.

Eriksen replaced Stefano Sensi, who went off with an injury that could impact his hopes of representing Italy at Euro 2020, and found the back of the net with a powerful free-kick that took a touch off Stefano Okaka.

Inter moved further ahead in the 55th minute when Marvin Zeegelaar tripped Achraf Hakimi inside the box and Martinez drilled the resulting penalty into the bottom-left corner.

A swift break ended with Perisic curling Matias Vecino’s pass across goal and into the top-right corner, before a cross from Alexis Sanchez hit the post and rebounded in off the chest of an unaware Lukaku.

Inter were unable to keep a clean sheet as Nahuel Molina’s cross was headed onto Eriksen’s hand by Alessandro Bastoni and Pereyra beat Daniele Padelli, who replaced Samir Handanovic at half-time for what is set to be his final appearance for the club, from the spot in the 79th minute.

