Inter-University hockey: Kashi Vidyapith crash out, quarterfinals line-up completed

Pune, March 15 (IANS) Defending champions MG Kashi Vidyapith, Varanasi crashed out while Sambalpur University qualified in style and Punjabi University, Patiala took the top spot as the quarterfinals line-up was completed in the SNBP – 28th Nehru All-India Inter-University Hockey Tournament (Inter-Zonal Final) at the Major Dhyan Chand Hockey Stadium, Nehrunagar, Pimpri on Tuesday.

The final group encounter saw MG Kashi Vidyapith exit after Bangalore University, Bangalore won an 11-goal thriller against Lovely Professional University, Phagwara 6-5.

The result helped Bangalore (6 points) top Pool-D, while Lovely Professional University (4 points) pipped MG Kashi Vidyapith (4 points) on higher goals scored after both finished level on goal difference (0). Lovely Professional University with 10 goals scored went through as Kashi Vidyapith had netted 8 goals.

The game followed a score-equalise sequence all through the match. Bangalore University began through Mohammed Fahad AV (5th), which was levelled by Dhami Boby Singh (7th) by Lovely Professional University 1-1.

Thereafter, Bangalore added Somanna B P (14th), Chiranth Somanna N.D (19th, ; 25th), while Lovely had Nishant (15th), Jagraj Singh (23rd), Balkar Singh (29th) score to level the score 4-4 at halftime.

Changing ends, Shamanth C.S (33rd) scored for Bangalore and Vishal Yadav (36th) for Lovely Professional University. The match winner was struck by Shamanth C.S (41st).

Earlier, the first up to qualify on the last day of group matches was Sambalpur University thrashed Parul University, Vadodara 11-1. The result gave unbeaten Sambhalpur the top place in Pool-B after accumulating 7 points (2 wins and 1 draw). The second place was taken by Bangalore City University (6 points).

Sambalpur rode on two 3-goal efforts by Sunil Jojo (30th, 60th, 60th) and Nitesh (42nd, 44th, 45th) to hand Parul University their third defeat of the competition. The winners had Prajukt Nag (8th) give them the lead, before Pataras Tirkey (15th), Matiyas Dang (25th) and Sunil Jojo made it 4-0 at half time.

Changing ends, Bikash Lakra (37th), a hat-trick by Nitesh (3 goals), Xess Gregory (52nd) and two more from Sunil completed the tally. For Parul University, Viraj Sisodia (38th) reduced the margin.

Pool-C saw the already qualified Punjabi University, Patiala route Banaras Hindu University, Varanasi 6-1. As a result, Punjabi University finished with an all-win record and logged 9 points to top Pool-C. Pune University (6 points) took the second spot.

Punjabi University got off to a good start with Vikas (2nd) giving them the lead. Banaras Hindu University made it 1-1 through Anwarullah Shah (19th). However, thereafter it was Punjabi University all the way with Mahakdeep Singh (25th),; Hashim (30th), Suraj Kumar (40th), Gurvinder Singh (49th), Sumit Saini (56th) netting a goal each.

In an inconsequential Pool-A match, Manonmaniam Sundaranar University, Tirunelveli downed LNIPE, Gwalior 3-1.

–IANS

avn/cs