IOC confirms Brisbane as preferred host for 2032 Olympics

By Glamsham Bureau
Paris, Feb 25 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has narrowed down on Australian city Brisbane as its preferred candidate to host the 2032 Olympic Games.

India was among the many countries that expressed interest in hosting the Olympics with Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju saying earlier this week that a green signal from the Centre is yet to be given on the matter.

IOC president Thomas Bach clarified that no final decision on the host city had been made, but that “more detailed discussions” with Brisbane would start, although he gave no timetable.

“The IOC Future Host Commission recommended that executive committee initiate a targeted dialogue with Brisbane and the Australian Olympic Committee for the organization of the 2032 Olympic Games,” said Bach after the IOC Executive Board (EB) meeting on Wednesday, Xinhua news reports.

“The executive committee unanimously accepted this recommendation. The Brisbane 2032 project is fully aligned with Olympic Agenda 2020 and the new recommendations of Olympic Agenda 2020+5. It proposes a sustainable Games in line with the region’s long-term strategy and using primarily existing and temporary venues.

“It is not a decision against the other candidates, it is a decision in favour of a candidacy,” Bach added.

Australia last hosted the Olympic Games in Sydney in 2000.

–IANS

