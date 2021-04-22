Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

IOC EB supports proposal to modify Olmpic motto

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Lausanne, April 22 (IANS) The International Olympic Committee (IOC) Executive Board (EB) supported president Thomas Bach’s idea to add the word “together” after a hyphen to the Olympic motto “faster, higher, stronger” at an on-line meeting.

At the 137th IOC session held last month, after being re-elected as president, Bach proposed to add a new word after the Olympic motto, to change the existing Olympic motto to “faster, higher, stronger-together”.

The purpose of this change is to appeal to all countries and regions in the world to unite.

Adv.

The IOC session in Tokyo in three months may put forward a proposal to change the Olympic Charter.

–IANS

rkm/sdr/

Adv.
Previous articleWomen boxers assured of rich medal haul in Youth Worlds
Next articleInter extend lead, Sandro brace saves Juve
Adv.
Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates