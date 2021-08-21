IPL 2021: A sneak peek into the Mumbai Indians' team room in UAE

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Aug 21 (IANS) Ahead of the 2021 season, defending champions Mumbai Indians have re-created their idea of team room in their hotel premises from the 2020 season in the UAE.

The giant room is equipped with a table tennis board flanked by racquets on both sides. There is a video gaming arcade with bean bags, a basketball board area and play area for children.

- Advertisement -

Photo galleries of players’ moments with the franchise and pictures of die-hard fans, bordered by yellow light bulbs, are the standout features of the room.

The pictures of fans are arranged within the big M symbol, carrying the initial of the first name of the franchise and text alongside as “Paltan, we are you. We are one family.”

- Advertisement -

There is a music area in the room with guitars and drums, where players can enjoy some live music and singing.

With the players and families confined mostly to their rooms, the giant room serves as an area to rewind and enjoy with their team-mates and family members.

- Advertisement -

In the first match of the second leg of UAE-based IPL 2021, Mumbai Indians will be up against Chennai Super Kings on September 19 in Dubai. The five-time champions are placed fourth on the points table.

–IANS

nr/bsk