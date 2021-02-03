ADVERTISEMENT
IPL 2021: Aus players to get NOC on 'case-by-case' basis

By IANS
Sydney, Feb 3 (IANS) Cricket Australia will be granting a No Objection Certificate (NOC) to its players for participation in the upcoming IPL edition on a “case-by-case” basis, confirmed CA’s interim chairman Nick Hockley on Wednesday.

Nineteen Australian players took part in the last edition of the Indian Premier League, which was held in the UAE last November due to Covid-19 pandemic. The upcoming season is due to be held in India from the second week of April.

And Cricket Australia could reject the NOC on health grounds.

“We have, obviously, got precedent on that from the IPL last year. We have got, obviously, the IPL, if you like, (has) proven its bio-security protocols. As and when applications are made, we will consider each of those case-by-case, on their merits,” Hockley was quoted as saying in a report in the Sydney Morning Herald.

Player agents said on Wednesday that the IPL will be held during the players’ official break from Cricket Australia, and the cricket board had initially indicated it would sign NOCs – unless there were personal injury issues to consider.

Australia, meanwhile, have postponed their proposed three-Test tour of South Africa due to health concerns. CA’s decision has jeopardised Australia’s hopes of participating in the inaugural World Test Championship final slated to be played at Lord’s, London in June.

The Tim Paine-led side are now relying on a series of results through England’s four-Test series in India to potentially face New Zealand in the WTC final.

–IANS

aak/in

