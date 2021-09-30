IPL 2021: Chennai win toss, elect to bowl against Hyderabad

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Sep 30 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 44 of the IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Thursday.

After winning the toss, Dhoni said that Dwayne Bravo comes in for Sam Curran in the playing eleven. “We’ll bowl first because of the smaller dimensions and looks like a fresh wicket. When you keep playing here, it tends to slow down. It may not be as slow as the other wickets today.”

Hyderabad skipper Kane Williamson said his side was unchanged from their win against Rajasthan Royals. “Looks better than some of those surfaces. For us it is about building on the strong performances. We want to play as good cricket as we can. We have four games left to do that. That is our opportunity.”

Teams;

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Jason Roy, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Priyam Garg, Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul and Sandeep Sharma

Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Ambati Rayudu, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni (captain and wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar and Josh Hazlewood

