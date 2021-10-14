IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals get fan boost ahead of Qualifier 2 against KKR

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) Ahead of the second qualifier of IPL 2021 against Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals’ players received a special mailbox from their fans from India.

Filled with hand-written letters and touching, personalised gifts, the players were visibly moved by the outpouring of support and love from their loyal supporters.

With the second half of the IPL 2021 being played away from the team’s home city, this was also a rare opportunity for fans to connect directly with their favourite players. They mailed their handpicked goodies to the Delhi Capitals office in Delhi, after which they were sent to the team in Dubai.

“This is an emotional moment for us, receiving all these letters and gifts. Our fans have always been with us through thick and thin, as we walk this journey together. I want to thank all of them for their support,” said captain Rishabh Pant on the behalf of the whole team.

Avesh Khan, who has been sensational with the ball for Delhi this season, was moved by the fans’ gesture.

“Thank you to the fans for cheering us on and motivating us. This year, we all will try our best to win the trophy for them,” said Avesh.

Capitals, who finished on the top spot in the points table with 20 points, are eyeing their maiden IPL title.

–IANS

avn/cs