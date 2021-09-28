HomeWorldSports

IPL 2021: Disciplined Kolkata bowlers keep Delhi to 127/9

By Glamsham Bureau
Sharjah, Sep 28 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders put up a disciplined bowling show on a sluggish pitch to keep Delhi Capitals to 127/9 in 20 overs at Sharjah on Tuesday. For Delhi, captain Rishabh Pant top-scored with 39 while Steve Smith, playing his first match of the UAE leg, too had the same score.

This is the second time in the season that Delhi failed to hit a single six in their innings. Kolkata had bowlers coming to the fore with Sunil Narine, Lockie Ferguson and part-timer Venkatesh Iyer picking up two wickets each while Tim Southee had one scalp to his name.

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 127/9 in 20 overs (Rishabh Pant, 39, Steve Smith 39, Lockie Ferguson 2/10, Sunil Narine 2/18) against Kolkata Knight Riders.

