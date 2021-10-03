IPL 2021: Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign: Virat Kohli

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Oct 3 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat Kohli on Sunday said that winning eight out of 12 matches is a great campaign for his team in IPL 2021. He added that his team now have two more opportunities to finish in the top two of the points table.

RCB became the third team to qualify for the playoffs after a six-run win over Punjab Kings on Sunday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

“Feels amazing. After 2011, we haven’t done it with games to spare. Eight wins out of 12 games is a great campaign. We have two more opportunities to finish in the top two. Should give us motivation to play even more fearlessly,” said Kohli in the presentation ceremony.

Kohli further said that he knew his team were just two wickets away to make a comeback in the match. “When you don’t have any wickets on the scoreboard, you can take more risks. Which myself and Dev (Padikkal) have to. 15-20 runs on this ground can be crucial. We have to plug those areas. As a side, we have had an endeavour to improve, whether in losses or wins. We knew the wicket would get slower and slower. KL and Mayank batted really well, but we knew we were just two wickets from coming back into the game.”

Kohli was appreciative of the bowlers who helped Bangalore bounce back in the match. “The resurgence of Siraj, ever since he has done well in Test cricket. Harshal’s inclusion has been outstanding. Yuzi has chipped in, as has Shahbaz. Garton has come in. If the players don’t step up, then the campaign goes off track.”

Ranked third in the points table with 16 points from 12 matches, Bangalore’s next match in IPL 2021 is against Sunrisers Hyderabad on October 6 in Abu Dhabi.

–IANS

nr/cs