ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

IPL 2021: England analyst Nathan Leamon to join KKR

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 1 (IANS) England’s white-ball analyst Nathan Leamon will be joining Kolkata Knight Riders as a strategic consultant ahead of 2021 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Leamon, who has been involved with the England team since 2009, will be involved with KKR’s auction planning and will work alongside AR Srikkanth, their current performance analyst, during the season, as per a report in ESPNcricinfo.

The report further said that Leamon would take a leave of absence from the ECB during the IPL itself, after they recognised the value in him spending two months at the tournament working alongside England and KKR captain Eoin Morgan ahead of the T20 World Cup in India later this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Kolkata-based franchise had finished fifth in IPL 2020, which was played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) behind closed doors due to Covid-19 pandemic. They had registered seven wins and equal number losses, thus losing out on a playoff spot by a whisker.

KKR have retained Chinaman bowler Kuldeep Yadav and Dinesh Karthik among others ahead of the player auction scheduled to take place on February 18 in Chennai.

Retained players: Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Dinesh Karthik, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Nitish Rana, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Shubman Gill, Sunil Narine, Pat Cummins, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Ali Khan, Tim Seifert.

ADVERTISEMENT

Released players: Tom Banton, Chris Green, Siddhesh Lad, Nikhil Naik, M Siddharth, Harry Gurney

–IANS

aak/

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleJehan Daruvala finishes third at F3 Asian C'ship
Next articleBBL: 'Challenger' moved to Canberra due to Perth lockdown
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Sports

Australian Open lead-up games suspended after Covid scare

IANS - 0
Sydney, Feb 4 (IANS) Play has been suspended at two Australian Open lead-up events after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19,...
Read more
News

Taraji P Henson feels embarrassed by suicidal thoughts during Covid pandemic

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Actress Taraji P Henson says she feels embarrassed when she recalls feeling suicidal during the coronavirus pandemic last year
Read more
News

Karnataka allows theatres to open on ‘experimental’ basis

Glamsham Editorial - 0
Kannada filmdom's first family raising its voice against the Government; Karnataka has allowed the theatres to work in full capacity on 'experimental' basis
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Australian Open lead-up games suspended after Covid scare

IANS - 0
Sydney, Feb 4 (IANS) Play has been suspended at two Australian Open lead-up events after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for Covid-19,...

Barcelona survive scare to reach Copa del Rey semis

Chris Gayle scores 22-ball 84 in Abu Dhabi T10

Josh Philippe named BBL 10 Player of the Tournament

Pakistan opt to bat in 2nd Test against South Africa

Ind vs Eng: First live free-to-air Test coverage in UK since...

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021