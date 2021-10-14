IPL 2021 Final: Watson draws comparison between Hazelwood and McGrath

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 14 (IANS) Former Australia cricketer Shane Watson has drawn comparisons between Chennai Super Kings pacer Josh Hazlewood and pace legend Glenn McGrath. He pointed out that there are similarities in terms of control and accuracy.

“For me, the thing that I have loved about Josh Hazelwood is the control that he has of the ball coming out of his fingers, and that’s along the lines of what Glenn McGrath did. The control that he (McGrath) has on how much the ball swings or which way the ball seams, Josh had that even from a young age, so that for me was one of the comparisons,” said Watson on the live feed of Star Sports Select Dugout.

Hazlewood has taken eight wickets in nine matches for Chennai in IPL 2021 at an economy rate of 8.51. In 17 T20Is for Australia, Hazlewood has scalped 21 wickets at an economy rate of 7.98. After the IPL 2021 final, Hazlewood will link up with his national side ahead of the men’s T20 World Cup.

“Yes, Glenn McGrath, his accuracy, time and time again his ability to keep doing it again is something that not many fast bowlers ever had, but that’s one of the similarities for me with Josh Hazelwood. Just his control over the ball coming out of his hand, that’s why when there’s a little bit dew in the wicket or with the brand new ball, he’s incredibly good with just being able to get something out of the wicket. Just with enough variation or enough little something out of the wicket or something in the air, which means he’s very hard to play in these conditions too,” explained Watson.

Hazlewood will be a key component with the ball when Chennai Super Kings take on the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL 2021 final on Friday at the Dubai International Stadium.

–IANS

nr