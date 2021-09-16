IPL 2021: Happy with the way I bowled, says RCB spinner Chahal

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 16 (IANS) “The old Yuzi is back,” said a confident looking Royal Challengers Bangalore spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal after finishing nets in Dubai and added that he is really “pumped up” for the resumption of the second leg of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) in UAE.

The edition, which was suspended in May earlier this year due to Covid-19 cases inside the franchises’ camps, will resume on September 19. RCB are currently third in the IPL table with five wins in seven matches.

In a video posted by the official social media accounts of the RCB, Chahal said, “Obviously, the feeling was good. The heat was okay, I am happy with the way I bowled. I am pumped up, we are in a good position in the points table and we have a very good chance to stay at the top of the table. When you bowl well in the nets, you always feel good. I can say that the old Yuzi is back.”

The season will kick-start on Sunday with defending champions Mumbai Indians taking on Chennai Super Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Earlier, the BCCI announced that limited spectators will be allowed into the stadiums for the remainder of the season. “This match will be a momentous occasion as IPL will welcome the fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to Covid-19 situation,” an IPL statement read.

