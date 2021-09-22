IPL 2021: Hyderabad elect to bat first against Delhi

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 22 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bat first against Delhi Capitals in the fourth match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021 here on Wednesday.

After the toss, Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson said, “Looks a good surface, important for us to assess conditions first up and get some runs on the board. It’s a chance to regroup and want to put up a much better performance. Holder, Rashid, Warner and myself are the four foreign players.”

Meanwhile, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said, “We were thinking of bowling first. We were gonna chase anyway. We are looking to focus on process and take one match at a time. Overseas players are Nortje, Rabada, Stoinis and Hetmyer. Ash is playing as well instead of Lalit.”

Teams;

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khana and Anrich Nortje

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson (captain), David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Abdul Samad, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

–IANS

nr/cs