IPL 2021: Hyderabad elect to bowl first against Punjab

Sharjah, Sep 25 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad have won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 37 of the IPL 2021 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Saturday.

Hyderabad captain Kane Williamson confirmed that his team was unchanged. “Chances of dew coming in later on and it’s a small ground. We will try to restrict them to a low score. it’s about staying tight together and making small adjustments.”

Punjab skipper KL Rahul said that Nathan Ellis, Chris Gayle and Ravi Bishnoi are coming into the eleven for Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid and Ishan Porel. Ellis, the Australian pacer who took a hat-trick on T20I debut, is making his IPL debut. “Everyone is keen to get out there and turn this around. When you are the bottom of the table, you are still trying to figure out what your best eleven is.”

Teams

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Harpreet Brar, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha (wicketkeeper), Kane Williamson (captain), Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Kedar Jadhav, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed

–IANS

nr/cs