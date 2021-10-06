IPL 2021: It is not an ordinary achievement for us, says Umran Malik's father Abdul

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Oct 6 (IANS) Young seamer Umran Malik, son of a fruit and vegetable seller, has emerged as the new star of Indian cricket. He has become an overnight sensation in his hometown Jammu after making a debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2021.

On October 3, against KKR, he bowled a delivery clocking 151.03 kmph, which was, so far, the fastest delivery by an Indian bowler in this season.

Though SRH is already out of the playoff’s race, the team management is making the most of the remaining matches by giving a chance to their youngsters to excel their skills. As a replacement for T Natrajan, the franchise chose to play with the J&K boy. The 21-year-old pacer savoured the opportunity as he fetched everybody’s attention with his pace.

His father Abdul Mallik expressed his delight over his son’s brilliant show. “We were so happy when he was picked up in the playing XI by Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday. We were glued to TV and there were tears of joy in my and my wife’s eyes. My son has worked very hard. We always supported him. We hope that one day he plays for Team India,” Abdul was quoted as saying by India Today.

“It is not an ordinary achievement for us. We are from a poor family. I sell vegetables and fruits to make a living. My son has made me proud. Our joy knows no bounds. Even Lt Governor Sahib has congratulated us. I pray to Almighty that my son continues to excel in his career,” he added.

J&K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha took to Twitter to congratulate the young cricketer from Jammu.

“Heartiest congratulations to Umran Malik on IPL debut today from the Sunrisers Hyderabad Team. You have made the entire Jammu Kashmir proud. You are the inspiration for many young cricketers. Best wishes for your cricket career ahead,” Office of J&K Lt Governor wrote on Twitter.

–IANS

cs