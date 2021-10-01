IPL 2021: Iyer helps KKR to 165/7 against Punjab

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 1 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders rode on opener Venkatesh Iyer’s highest IPL score of 67 and a good contribution from Nitesh Rana (31) to post 165/7 in 20 overs on a slow pitch against Punjab Kings at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium here on Friday.

After his partner Shubman Gill was out early, Iyer hit some powerful shots to post his highest score in IPL in his fifth match but just when KKR, asked to bat first, were looking to dominate the match, Punjab Kings came back to claim some quick wickets in the middle overs to halt their progress. Nitish Rana struck some good blows in making 21 off 18 balls that proved crucial for KKR.

Arshdeep Singh was the most successful Punjab bowler as he claimed 3/32 while Ravi Bishnoi picked 2/22 in his four overs helping Punjab restrict KKR, who were looking for a score around 180.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders: 165/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 67, Rahul Tripathi 34, Nitish Rana 31; Arshdeep Singh 3/32, Ravi Bishnoi 2/22) against Punjab Kings.

–IANS

