IPL 2021: Kolkata thrash Bangalore by nine wickets

By Glamsham Bureau
Abu Dhabi, Sep 20 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) by nine wickets with 10 overs to spare in their first match of the UAE leg of the IPL 2021.

Electing to bat, RCB were bundled out for 92 with Varun Chakravarthy (3-13) and Andre Russell (3-9) shining with the ball for KKR.

In response, KKR raced to 50 in 35 balls as Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer came out with guns blazing. KKR reached 94/1 in 10 overs to seal a big win.

Brief scores:

RCB 92 all out in 19 overs (Devdutt Padikkal 22; Varun Chakravarthy (3-13), Andre Russell (3-9) lost to KKR 94/1 in 10 overs (Shubman Gill 48, Venkatesh Iyer 41 nout out) by nine wkts.

–IANS

bsk

