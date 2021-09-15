IPL 2021: Kulwant replaces injured Siddharth in DC squad

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Delhi Capitals have suffered a blow ahead of the start of the second phase of IPL 2021 as their left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the tournament.

According to the information received here, the slow left-arm orthodox picked up quadriceps strain during the training session in Dubai. “JSW-GMR co-owned Delhi Capitals today announced that left-arm orthodox bowler Manimaran Siddharth has been ruled out of the VIVO IPL 2021 due to an injury. The 23-year-old incurred a quadriceps strain during training in Dubai,” DC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The blue brigade further announced left-arm medium-fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya as Siddharth’s replacement. “Left-arm medium fast bowler Kulwant Khejroliya has been named as Siddharth’s replacement for the remainder of the season. Khejroliya, who is already part of the Delhi Capitals team bio-bubble as a net bowler, has taken 17 wickets in 15 T20 matches at an average of 23.29. The 29-year-old represented Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL 2018 and IPL 2019 seasons, taking three wickets in five IPL matches,” it said.

“The Delhi Capitals support staff is currently overlooking Manimaran Siddharth’s rehabilitation programme in Dubai. He will be heading back to India in a few days where he will continue to undergo rehabilitation. The Delhi Capitals franchise wishes him a speedy recovery.”

