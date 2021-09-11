IPL 2021: MI's Sharma, Bumrah and Yadav reach UAE on charter flight

- Advertisement -

London, Sep 11 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma, pace bowler bowler Jasprit Bumrah and batsman Suryakumar Yadav have reached Abu Dhabi on a charter flight, their franchise has confirmed.

The trio, who will play the remainder of the Indian Premier League that starts on September 19, was part of the Indian Test squad in England.

- Advertisement -

“Mumbai Indians flew in three of its Indian contingent members, captain Rohit Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah, and Suryakumar Yadav, to Abu Dhabi on a private charter flight. The trio, along with their families, arrived today morning and will now undergo 6 days hard quarantine, starting today as per the IPL’s guidelines,” said Mumbai Indians in a statement on Saturday.

“All members had returned negative RT PCR results before departure. A new RT PCR test was undertaken upon arrival at Abu Dhabi, which are negative as well,” added the franchise.

- Advertisement -

Earlier, Royal Challengers Bangalore had announced that skipper Virat Kohli and pacer Mohammed Siraj will reach the United Arab Emirates on Sunday on a charter flight.

The players are leaving early for UAE after the fifth and final Test between India and England was cancelled following the emergence of a Covid-19 positive case in the Indian camp.

- Advertisement -

Assistant physiotherapist Yogesh Parmar tested positive a few days after head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar had tested positive.

–IANS

kh/