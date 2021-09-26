IPL 2021: Mumbai Indians chose to field vs RCB

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 26 (IANS) Mumbai Indians have won the toss and decided to field first against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 39th match of the IPL 2021 here on Sunday.

Hardik Pandya is back in the Mumbai squad. Whereas, RCB named Kyle Jamieson, Daniel Christian and Shahbaz Ahmed in their playing XI.

Mumbai captain Rohit Sharma after the toss said, “Just feel that we have tried everything in the two games we have played. From here on, every game is important. Need to focus on the game at hand… Keep ticking the small boxes and see what we can do as a team here. [Hardik] is very passionate about the game and the comeback. He is playing tonight. Saurabh misses out, and we have Hardik back.”

Meanwhile, RCB skipper Virat Kohli said, “Would have bowled first as well. Looks like a nice, hard wicket. There is some grass coverage… We have made mistakes ourselves, and not been outplayed. In a T20, you don’t have much time to make a comeback. You need to back yourself… We have done that in the first leg. (Mumbai) are the strongest side IPL has seen… We have had some nice encounters over the years.”

Teams:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Quinton de Kock, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Adam Milne, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.

