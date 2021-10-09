IPL 2021: Mumbai sign off from the tournament with a 42-run win

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Oct 8 (IANS) Mumbai Indians may not have restricted Sunrisers Hyderabad to under 65 to have a shot at making playoffs. But that didnt stop the defending champions from defeating Hyderabad by 42 runs in Match 56 of IPL 2021 here at Sheikh Zayed Stadium here on Friday. After missing the bus for playoffs, Mumbai reduced Hyderabad from 64/0 in five overs to 100/4 in 9.1 overs. Eventually, Hyderabad ended at 193/8, thanks to stand-in captain Manish Pandeys unbeaten 69.

Chasing a mammoth 235, Hyderabad raced to 70/1 in power-play, crashing the hopes of Mumbai sneaking into the playoffs. Jason Roy crunched six boundaries before falling to Trent Boult in the final over of power-play. In the next over, Abhishek Sharma made 33 off just 16 balls before holing out to deep mid-wicket off James Neesham.

- Advertisement -

Pandey started off by slamming Krunal Pandya for two boundaries in the seventh over. But Mumbai continued to strike with the ball as Piyush Chawla took out Mohammad Nabi with a googly in the next over. Abdul Samad fell cheaply in ninth over, holing out to long-on off James Neesham.

Pandey stitched a partnership of 56 runs with Priyam Garg before Bumrah took out Garg with a slower delivery in the 16th over. Though Pandey notched up his half-century, Jason Holder holed out to long-on off Coulter-Nile in the next over. With Rashid Khan and Wriddhiman Saha falling cheaply, Hyderabad’s chase was as good as over.

- Advertisement -

Pandey continued to be the lone ranger in a match whose fate was sealed in the first innings.

Brief scores: Mumbai Indians 235/9 in 20 overs (Ishan Kishan 84, Suryakumar Yadav 82, Jason Holder 4/52, Abhishek Sharma 2/4) beat Sunrisers Hyderabad 193/8 in 20 overs (Manish Pandey 69 not out, Jason Roy 34, James Neesham 2/28, Jasprit Bumrah 2/39) by 42 runs

- Advertisement -

–IANS

nr/bsk