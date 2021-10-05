IPL 2021: Mumbai thrash Rajasthan by 8 wickets, keep playoff hopes alive

- Advertisement -

Sharjah, Oct 5 (IANS) Mumbai Indians produced a clinical performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by 8 wickets in the 51st match of the IPL 2021 to stay alive in the qualification race for the playoffs of the tournament at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, here on Tuesday.

A sensational bowling performances by Nathan Coulter-Nile (4/14) and James Neesham (3/12) helped Mumbai Indians restrict Rajasthan Royals to a paltry total of 90-9 in 20 overs

Apart from Coulter-Nile and James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah (2/14) also picked two crucial wickets for Mumbai. Opener Evin Lewis was the top-scorer for Rajasthan with his 24.

In reply, Mumbai Indians played freely and overhauled the target in 8.2 overs.

Ishan Kishan was the top-scorer for Mumbai with 50 off 25 while Mustafizur Rahman (1/32) and Chetan Sakariya (1/36) picked one wicket each for Rajasthan.

With this win, Mumbai jumped two spots to be placed just below Kolkata Knight Riders in fifth place.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 90-9 in 20 overs (Evin Lewis 24 off 19, D Miller 15; Nathan Coulter-Nile 4/14 and James Neesham 3/12 ) against Mumbai Indians (Ishan Kishan 50 off 25; Mustafizur Rahman 1/32 and Chetan Sakariya 1/36).

–IANS

avk/bsk