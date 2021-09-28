IPL 2021: Mumbai win toss and elect to bowl first against Punjab

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Sep 28 (IANS) Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Punjab Kings in Match 42 of IPL 2021 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Tuesday.

After winning the toss, Sharma said that Saurabh Tiwary and Nathan Coulter-Nile are coming in for Ishan Kishan and Adam Milne in the playing eleven. “It’s a good pitch to bat on, so pretty simple actually. As a team we do understand where we stand at the moment and we also understand that we haven’t played to the best of our potential. We know where we’ve made mistakes and hopefully we can correct it tonight.”

Punjab skipper KL Rahul said his opening partner Mayank Agarwal is unavailable due to stiff neck and Mandeep Singh replaces him in the eleven. “We need to assess what a good total would be. It’s important to realize that we are a team that has capitalised on good starts. We haven’t handled pressure really well. But when our backs are against the wall, we have done really well. We need to be a bit brave and trust our instincts. We need to trust our basics and not worry about the results.”

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicket-keeper), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (captain and wicketkeeper), Mandeep Singh, Chris Gayle, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh and Nathan Ellis

–IANS

nr