ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

IPL 2021 player auction on Feb 18 in Chennai

By IANS
ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) The player auction ahead of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL) edition will take place on February 18 in Chennai.

IPL confirmed the news on their official Twitter handle: “IPL 2021 Player Auction on 18th February. Venue: Chennai.”

As many as 139 players have been retained by the eight IPL franchises whereas 57 players have been released from their existing squads. Sunrisers Hyderabad have retained the most number of players — 22 — while Royal Challengers Bangalore have only 12 players in the squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kings XI Punjab will enter the auction with the biggest possible purse of Rs 53.20 crore, followed by RCB (Rs 35.90 crore). Kolkata Knight Riders and SRH have the least amount of purse remaining – Rs 10.75 crore.

Rajasthan Royals, who have appointed Sanju Samson as they captain after releasing Steve Smith, will look to fill their three overseas slot sand have a purse remaining of Rs 34.85 crore.

Chennai Super Kings have Rs 22.90 crore, Delhi Capitals Rs 12.90 crore and Mumbai Indians Rs 15.35 crore in their purse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 2020 IPL edition was held in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in a bio-secure environment from September 19 to November 10 due to Covid-19 pandemic.

Mumbai Indians had defeated Delhi Capitals in the summit clash in Dubai to win the title for a record fifth time.

–IANS

ADVERTISEMENT

aak/in

ADVERTISEMENT
Previous articleChaitanya Tamhane’s THE DISCIPLE to be on Netflix
Next articleRoot-led England team arrives in Chennai ahead of Test series
ADVERTISEMENT

RELATED ARTICLES

Technology

This immune cell in blood may up severe Covid risk

IANS - 0
London, Jan 27 (IANS) Researchers have found that patients with severe Covid-19 have significantly elevated levels of a certain type of immune cells...
Read more
Technology

India's smartphone shipments hit over 150 million units in 2020

IANS - 0
New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) India's smartphone shipments declined by a modest 4 per cent year-on-year (yoy) to reach over 150 million units...
Read more
Technology

Covaxin neutralizes UK variant of Covid: Study

IANS - 0
Hyderabad, Jan 27 (IANS) Covaxin, the Covid vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, effectively neutralizes UK variants of SARS-CoV-2 reducing the possibility of mutant...
Read more
ADVERTISEMENT

LATEST UPDATES

Jack Leach extends stay with Somerset until 2024

IANS - 0
London, Jan 27 (IANS) England spinner Jack Leach has extended his contract with Somerset County Cricket Club by two years.The 29-year-old's current contract...

ICC introduces 'ICC Player of the Month' awards

Indian eves suffer 2-3 loss to Argentina

Online Rummy: Kerala HC notice to Virat Kohli

Root-led England team arrives in Chennai ahead of Test series

Hope brothers, Shai & Kyle, test positive for Covid-19

ADVERTISEMENT
Glamsham.com - © 2021