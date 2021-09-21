HomeWorldSports

IPL 2021: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals

By Glamsham Bureau
IPL 2021: Punjab Kings opt to bowl against Rajasthan Royals
- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 21 (IANS) Punjab Kings’ captain KL Rahul won the toss and decided to bowl first against Rajasthan Royals in their opening encounter of the second leg of the IPL 2021 here on Tuesday.

“It’s good to be back in Dubai. Lot of guys were playing international cricket, but we are all professionals and have done our best to prepare. Pooran, Markram, Adil Rashid, Fabian Allen. Markram will bat No. 3, unfortunately Chris Gayle misses out,” Rahul said after the toss.

- Advertisement -

Whereas, Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson said, “We are good at setting or chasing as a team that we have. We have great talent, and great characters. Lewis, Livingstone, Morris, Mustafizur are the overseas players.”

Teams:

- Advertisement -

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Deepak Hooda, Fabian Allen, Adil Rashid, Ishan Porel, Harpreet Brar, Arshdeep Singh, Mohammed Shami.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Evin Lewis, Sanju Samson, Liam Livingstone, Mahipal Lomror, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Kartik Tyagi.

- Advertisement -

–IANS

cs/bsk

- Advertisement -
Previous articleSamantha Akkineni: Comedy is a difficult thing to do
Next articleTime running out for Koeman after Granada debacle
RELATED ARTICLES
- Advertisment -

Most Popular

OTT REVIEWS

WORLD NEWS

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,065,478FansLike
43,822FollowersFollow
6,237FollowersFollow
57,520FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology.

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv