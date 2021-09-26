HomeWorldSports

IPL 2021: Rana, Karthik guide KKR to 171/6 against CSK

By Glamsham Bureau
Abu Dhabi, Sep 26 (IANS) Kolkata Knight Riders scored 44 runs off the last three overs to finish at 171/6 in their 20 overs against the Chennai Super Kings in of IPL 2021 encounter here on Sunday.

Electing to bat first, Kolkata were 127/5 in 17 overs on a slow track. But cameos from Nitish Rana (37 not out) and Dinesh Karthik (26 runs off 11 balls) tilted the scales in their favour.

Brief scores:

Kolkata Knight Riders 171/6 in 20 overs (Rahul Tripathy 45, Nitish Rana 37 not out, Dinesh Karthik 26; Shardul Thakur 2/20, Josh Hazlewood 2/20) against Chennai Super Kings.

— IANS

Nr/bsk

