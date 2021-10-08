IPL 2021: RCB win toss, elect to bowl against Delhi Capitals

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Oct 8 (IANS) Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Virat Kohli won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in the 56th match of IPL 2021 at Dubai International Cricket Stadium, here on Friday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, who are at the third spot in the points table, made no change in their playing XI for this match.

“The pitch does look a little bit dry. They’ve left enough grass in the game to sustain. Later in the second half the pitch settles down a little bit. It’s been hard work adjusting to all kinds of surfaces, and the teams that have done so have qualified,” said RCB captain Kohli at the toss.

“Some experiments come off, some don’t (Christian up the order). We come into this game feeling balanced about our lineup,” he added.

On the other hand, table-toppers Delhi Capitals also didn’t make any change in their team.

“Pitch looks dry, would’ve looked to bat. Looking to improve each and every day as a batting unit. Right now we’re going fine,” said DC captain Rishabh Pant at the toss.

Playing XI:

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Ripal Patel, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Srikar Bharat(w), Daniel Christian, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers, Shahbaz Ahmed, Harshal Patel, George Garton, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

–IANS

avn/bsk