IPL 2021: Skipper Samson leads Rajasthan to 164/5 against SRH

Dubai, Sep 27 (IANS) Skipper Sanju Samson blasted 82 off 57 deliveries but Rajasthan Royals could manage only 21 runs off the last three overs losing two wickets as they managed to reach 164/5 in their 20 overs against Sunrisers Hyderabad here on Monday.

Samson played a captain’s knock as he came on to bat after Evin Lewis was out with only 11 runs on the board and held the innings together. He accelerated towards the end of the innings, hitting seven boundaries and three sixes as Rajasthan reached 153/3 and looked set for a total around 180 with two overs to go.

But they could manage only 11 runs in the two overs and lost two wickets in the process as they crawled to 164/5.

Brief scores:

Rajasthan Royals 164/5 in 20 overs (Sanju Samson 82, Yashasvi Jaiswal 36, Mahipal Lomror 29 not out; Siddarth Kaul 2/36).

–IANS

bsk