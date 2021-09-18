IPL 2021: SRH’s Saha, Natarajan start training with Williamson & Co

- Advertisement -

Dubai, Sep 18 (IANS) Sunrisers Hyderabad’s (SRH) India Test player Wriddhiman Saha is out of quarantine following return from England where he was part of the Test squad as second wicketkeeper. Saha joined his SRH teammates ahead of the second leg of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021.

The Hyderabad franchise skipper Kane Williamson spent time batting at the nets. Ace spinner Rashid Khan and medium pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar also bowled at the nets.

T Natrajan, the pace bowler who rose to fame with his performance in Test matches in Australia and is the franchise’s go-to bowler at the death, has also recovered from the knee surgery that he underwent.

He bowled at the nets on Saturday along with Sandeep Sharma, Bhuvneshwar and Rashid.

Batsman Manish Pandey also batted.

SRH, who had to replace Australian opener David Warner with New Zealander Williamson as skipper during the first leg, are at the bottom of the points table with just one win — two points – from seven matches. They will be happy to see the return of Natarajan.

The Hyderabad franchise plays its first match of the resumed IPL 2021against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium on Wednesday (September 22).

–IANS

kh/bsk