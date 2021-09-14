IPL 2021: Uncapped Indian players to watch out for in UAE leg

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, Sep 14 (IANS) The second half of the Indian Premier League (IPL) gets underway in Dubai from September 19. While some players went from uncapped to international caps in the break between the first and second half, many youngsters will be using the platform provided by IPL to showcase their potential. We take a look at some uncapped players who are looking to continue their high impact from the first half of the tournament.

Avesh Khan (Delhi Capitals)

Matches: 8, Wickets: 14, Economy Rate: 7.70

The 24-year-old made heads turn with his great performances in the first half of the tournament. Bowling with the new ball and in the last five overs, Khan exhibited his control and calmness in both phases. His performances led him to be the second-highest wicket-taker in IPL 2021. He has bagged 14 wickets at an economy rate of 7.70. He was rewarded with a stand-by call for the Indian team’s tour of England. But an injury to his left thumb in the County Select XI vs Indians in Durham ruled him out of the tour. With a slow return to full fitness, Khan will be hoping to find his groove back and maintain his good showing in IPL.

Arshdeep Singh (Punjab Kings)

Matches: 6, Wickets: 7, Economy Rate: 8.18

The 22-year-old left-arm pacer was instrumental in a dramatic Punjab Kings victory in their opening match of the tournament against Rajasthan Royals in Mumbai. Sanju Samson, with his unbeaten 119 off 63 balls, had brought Rajasthan to the threshold of victory. But Singh registered match-winning figures of 3/35, defending 13 runs in the final over and getting Samson caught on the final ball of the over to seal a narrow four-run win for Punjab. With his good showings, Singh was taken in as a net bowler for the white-ball tour to Sri Lanka in July. The stint with the national team will spur Singh to do well for Punjab in UAE.

Harpreet Brar (Punjab Kings)

Matches: 2, Wickets: 4, Economy Rate: 5.42, Runs: 29, Strike Rate: 152.63

The 25-year-old left-arm spin all-rounder made a big splash in the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. With the bat, he made an unbeaten 25 off 17 balls coming at seven. With the ball, Brar turned the match on its head. Though Virat Kohli hit him for a six on the first ball, Brar had the last laugh by disturbing Kohli’s leg-stump. On the next ball, he smashed Glenn Maxwell’s off-stump. In his next and last over, Brar had AB de Villiers caught at extra cover to finish with a match-winning 3/19. Brar’s 11 overs in the IPL since 2019 went for 106 runs with no wickets. But on May 1, he had wickets coming in non-stop fashion. With IPL in UAE, Brar will be itching to make all-round contributions for Punjab.

Shahrukh Khan (Punjab Kings)

Matches: 8, Runs: 107, Average: 21.40, Strike Rate: 127.38

The 25-year-old batsman may not have left a big impact in the first half of the tournament. But chipped in with some cameos for Punjab. In the match against Chennai Super Kings, Punjab was reduced to 26/5 in the fifth over. Khan came in at sixth and stabilised the Punjab innings with a 36-ball 47. Though he missed out on his maiden IPL half-century, his knock propelled Punjab to go past 100. Shahrukh recently turned out for Lyca Kovai Kings in the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL), scoring 210 runs in eight matches at an average of 52.50 and strike rate of 177.96. If Khan comes into his finishing elements, then he can turn out to be a crucial cog in the wheel for Punjab.

Harshal Patel (Royal Challengers Bangalore)

Matches: 7, Wickets: 17, Economy Rate: 9.17

The 30-year-old is currently the highest-wicket taker in IPL 2021 with 17 wickets from seven matches at an economy rate of 9.17 and best figures of 5/27 in the opening match against Mumbai Indians. Bowling his four overs mostly in the death overs, the purple cap holder was in his elements with his slower balls and variations on slow pitches of Chennai for RCB. Though he went for runs in the later matches, the right-arm pacer will be hoping to carry his breakout showings of the first phase to the second leg in UAE.

–IANS

nr/akm