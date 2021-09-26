IPL 2021: We might consider changes for the next game, says Sanju Samson

- Advertisement -

Abu Dhabi, Sep 25 (IANS) Dejected with his team’s 33-run defeat in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021, captain Sanju Samson has hinted at the ‘changes in Rajasthan Royals playing XI for the next game’.

Samson played a valiant knock of 70 not out in Royals’ unsuccessful run chase at the Zyed International Stadium here on Saturday. His knock was the only one of some significance as the rest of the players in his team flopped.

The Royals captain rued the lack of partnerships during their innings which he thought was the main reason behind the loss. “A target of 155 with the quality of batsmen we have, I thought it was chaseable but we lost too many wickets and weren’t able to get any momentum in our chase.

“We had the batting to go after it. I think we will come back stronger in the next game. The pitch was not that slow. It was holding up, but if we had a few wickets in hand we could have got the over the line,” Samson said after the match.

He further said that the team management might look to make some changes in their playing XI for the next game. “We might consider changes for the next game, but it is too early now. We have to remove all emotion before that,” Samson added.

Royals have dropped one place to sixth on the IPL 2021 table after the defeat with 8 points.

–IANS

cs/bsk