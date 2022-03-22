IPL 2022: Anrich Nortje likely to be available for Delhi Capitals from April 7

- Advertisement -

New Delhi, March 22 (IANS) South African pacer Anrich Nortje, whose participation for the IPL 2022 has been much debated, is likely to be available to play for Delhi Capitals from April 7.

The 28-year old has already reached Mumbai for the tournament and has been in quarantine for the last couple of days.

As per a Delhi franchise official Nortje will be taking part in the IPL 15 from the team’s third game, which is set to be played on April 7, when the Capitals take on Lucknow Super Giants at DY Patil Stadium, a Cricbuzz report said.

Nortje has been one of the most successful bowlers for Delhi in recent times and was retained by the franchise for Rs 6.5 crore before the mega auction. He was preferred even over accomplished Kagiso Rabada. However, pacer has not played any international matches since November 2021 due to his long standing back and hip issue.

Nortje was not included in any of South Africa’s home international series this winter. South Africa are currently engaged in a white ball series against Bangladesh following which the teams will be involved in a two-Test series. However, the CSA has given liberty for its IPL recruits to choose the cash-rich league ahead of the Test series against Bangladesh.

Meanwhile, there has been some confusion over Lucknow Super Giants’ replacement pick for Mark Wood, who has pulled out of the IPL due to an injury. According to reports, 25-year old Zimbabwean Blessington Muzarabani has been chosen in place of the English pacer.

The word got spread after the Indian High Commission in Harare posted a picture of the High Commissioner presenting the pacer the Indian travel documents and wrote: “Ambassador met with Mr Blessing Muzarabani, the Zimbabwean bowler, as he prepared to leave for #IPL2022. Ambassador wished him & his team #LucknowSuperGiants the very best.”

However, there is no clarity whether the Zimbabwean will be joining the Lucknow team as Wood’s replacement or only as a net bowler.

–IANS

avn/cs