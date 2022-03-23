IPL 2022: Moeen Ali will miss CSK's opener, says CEO KS Viswanathan

- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Moeen Ali will miss the first match of Indian Premier League 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders as he is yet to secure his visa to travel to India, club confirmed in a official statement on Wednesday.

“He has still not got his visa. We have also got in touch with BCCI. BCCI is also working on it. We are expecting that it will be done in a day or two. This is the position as of today. I cannot say that it will be done today. But we are expecting that it can be cleared today,” CSK Chief Executive Officer KS Viswanathan said in a release.

“How many matches he will miss depends on when he comes in. Right now, he will miss the first game. Even if he comes tomorrow, he will not be able to play the first game. That is the position as of today. He is packed and ready. The minute he gets the visa, he will board the next flight to India,” he added.

–IANS

