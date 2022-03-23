- Advertisement -
HomeWorldSports

IPL 2022: Moeen Ali will miss CSK's opener, says CEO KS Viswanathan

By Glamsham Bureau
- Advertisement -

Mumbai, March 23 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Moeen Ali will miss the first match of Indian Premier League 2022 against Kolkata Knight Riders as he is yet to secure his visa to travel to India, club confirmed in a official statement on Wednesday.

“He has still not got his visa. We have also got in touch with BCCI. BCCI is also working on it. We are expecting that it will be done in a day or two. This is the position as of today. I cannot say that it will be done today. But we are expecting that it can be cleared today,” CSK Chief Executive Officer KS Viswanathan said in a release.

- Advertisement -

“How many matches he will miss depends on when he comes in. Right now, he will miss the first game. Even if he comes tomorrow, he will not be able to play the first game. That is the position as of today. He is packed and ready. The minute he gets the visa, he will board the next flight to India,” he added.

–IANS

- Advertisement -

inj

- Advertisement -
Previous articleI-League: Neroca FC looking to continue unbeaten run against motivated Sudeva Delhi
Next articleJustin Banks aka Mr. Banks, enthralls all with his one-of-a-kind trading community named Wolves of Wealth
CELEBRITY GALLERY

Asim Riaz

Malavika Mohanan

Avika Gor

Pragya Jaiswal

- Advertisment -

Related Posts

- Advertisement -

OTT REVIEWS

TECHNOLOGY

SOCIAL COUNTER

1,058,178FansLike
50,545FollowersFollow
6,866FollowersFollow
59,583FollowersFollow

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US