IPL 2022: Visa cleared, Moeen Ali set to join CSK

Mumbai, March 24 (IANS) The long wait for Chennai Super Kings’ all-rounder Moeen Ali has ended and he is now all set to join the team on Thursday.

The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise and family have confirmed on Thursday that the 34-year-old England cricketer has got his visa papers to travel to India.

“He picked his papers yesterday and is ready to fly,” Moeen Ali’s father Munir Ali was quoted as saying by Cricbuzz.

“He will arrive in Mumbai in the evening and will straight away go into isolation,” said Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of the franchise.

The IPL starts on March 26 and being the defending champions, the Super Kings play the very first game against Kolkata Knight Riders.

–IANS

