IPL 2023: Wasim Jaffer re-appointed as Punjab Kings batting coach, Langeveldt named fast bowling coach

New Delhi, Nov 16 (IANS) Former India cricketer Wasim Jaffer was on Wednesday re-appointed as the batting coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season.

The 44-year-old had stepped down as the PBKS batting coach ahead of the IPL 2022 mega-auction earlier this year. He had joined the Punjab Kings (then Kings XI Punjab) back in 2019 and had previously worked with the side for three seasons.

Meanwhile, the franchise also appointed former South African cricketer Charl Langeveldt as their new fast bowling coach. On the other hand, former Australian cricketer Brad Haddin has been roped in as the assistant coach of the side.

Earlier, Punjab Kings had announced Shikhar Dhawan as the new captain and Trevor Bayliss as the new head coach for the 2023 season.Dhawan replaced Mayank Agarwal who was released by the franchise on Tuesday during the deadline day of the IPL 2023 player retention, while Bayliss came in place of Anil Kumble.

Punjab retained as many as 16 players and will have Rs 32.2 crore remaining in its purse for the IPL 2023 auction which is scheduled to take place on December 23 in Kochi.

