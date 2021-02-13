IPL auction: Dilip Doshi's son oldest at 42, Afghan Noor, 16, youngest

ADVERTISEMENT

New Delhi, Feb 13 (IANS) At the age of 42, Nayan Doshi, son of former India left-arm spinner Dilip Doshi, is the oldest player to feature in the pool of 292 players shortlisted for the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on February 18 in Chennai. Doshi, who has represented Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, last played a T20 match in 2011.

Doshi has been listed the lowest reserve price bracket of Rs. 20 lakh.

“I am ready, and I am bowling the best. I love the game, and I want a chance to prove myself again. When it comes to cricket, I want my dad to see and check [how I am performing]. I decided in January that I am going to start playing again,” he was quoted as saying by Sportskeeda.

“My dad gave me a couple of weeks. I wouldn’t take too many opinions. My dad being my dad, if I wasn’t bowling up to the mark, he would just say ‘don’t do this’,” he said, referring to Dilip Doshi, who played 33 Tests and 15 ODIs between 1979 and 1983.

Nayan played 70 first-class matches for Saurashtra, Derbyshire, Rajasthan Royals, and Surrey between 2001 and 2013.

Nagaland’s Khrievitso Kense is the youngest Indian in the pool at the age of 16 years. The spinner took seven wickets in the T20 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last month.

However, the youngest player overall is Afghanistan’s Noor Ahmad, who is just 16. He recently played for Melbourne Renegades in the Big Bash League. Both players have also been listed in the Rs.20 lakh price bracket.

Rs.2 crore is the highest reserve price and two Indian players — Harbhajan Singh and Kedar Jadhav — and eight overseas players in Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Shakib Al Hasan, Moeen Ali, Sam Billings, Liam Plunkett, Jason Roy & Mark Wood are in the highest bracket, a statement from the Board of Control for Cricket in India said on Thursday.

There are 12 players in the auction list with a base price of Rs.1.5 crore, though there are no Indians in it, while in the 11-player Rs.1 crore category, only Hanuma Vihari and Umesh Yadav are the Indians.

Initially, 1,114 cricketers had registered for the IPL auction list, and later it was pruned to 292 on recommendations of the eight franchises.

A total of 164 Indian players, 125 overseas players and three players from ICC associate member nations will be up for grabs in the auction.

–IANS

rkm/qma