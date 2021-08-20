HomeWorldSports

IPL: Chennai Super Kings begin training in Dubai

By Glamsham Bureau
Dubai, Aug 20 (IANS) After completing their six days of mandatory quarantine on arrival in UAE, Chennai Super Kings have started training for the second phase of the 14th Indian Premier League (IPL) at the ICC Cricket Academy in Dubai.

Skipper MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar and Robin Uthappa along with other members of the team arrived in Dubai on August 13.

The official Twitter handle of CSK shared pictures from their practice session.

IPL 2021, which was postponed in May in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, will resume on September 19 in Dubai with an eye-riveting clash between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians.

In all, 13 matches will be held in Dubai, 10 in Sharjah, and eight in Abu Dhabi.

IANS

