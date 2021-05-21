Adv.
Adv.
WorldSports

IPL completion: BCCI requests ECB to advance Test series

By Glamsham Bureau
Adv.

Mumbai, May 20 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has requested the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) to advance the start of the five-match Test series between England and India by a week so that a window could be created in September to finish the postponed Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

The Test series against the hosts will commence in Trent Bridge on August 4 and conclude at Old Trafford on September 14. The ECB is yet to respond to BCCI’s request, according to espncricinfo.com.

The IPL was postponed indefinitely on May 4 following bio-bubble breaches in Delhi and Ahmedabad, which resulted in a few players and staff testing positive for Covid-19.

Adv.

The BCCI hopes that a three-week window would be sufficient to hold the remaining IPL 31 games if the final Test concludes on September 7.

It is planning to include several double-headers to finish the IPL before the teams start arriving in India for the ICC T20 World Cup, which begins on October 18.

–IANS

Adv.

akm/arm

Adv.
Previous articleIndian football squad's 10-day quarantine waived off by Qatar
Next articleSAI approves Rs 20.21 lakh grant for Vinesh's trip to Europe
Adv.

RELATED ARTICLES

Adv.

LATEST UPDATES

Adv.

GLAMSHAM.COM is an online destination for General Entertainment & Lifestyle, Sports & Technology content. Stay tuned for updated News, Reviews and other updates