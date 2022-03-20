- Advertisement -
IPL debutants reflect on their first training session with Delhi Capitals

By Glamsham Bureau
New Delhi, March 16 (IANS) Under-19 World Cup-winning Captain Yash Dhull, along with youngsters Vicky Ostwal and Ashwin Hebbar made their first foray into the training camp of Delhi Capitals in Mumbai ahead of the upcoming season of the TATA Indian Premier League.

Speaking about his experience with franchise so far, Dhull said, “This is my first time in the IPL and I am giving my 100 percent in everything that I am doing. I am looking forward to interacting with Rishabh bhaiyya and David Warner. I am also very excited to meet Ricky Ponting. He has been a great player and a great human being. It will be a big achievement for me to interact with him.”

The left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal expressed about his first practice session with the Delhi Capitals, “From watching the IPL on TV to getting into a franchise is a big journey for me. It will sink in slowly. It’s been great to meet all the players and the members of the coaching staff.”

Ostwal also said that he is looking to take tips from all-rounder Axar Patel, “I want to meet Axar Patel as soon as possible. Being a left-arm spinner, he has been an inspiration for me. I am looking to take tips from him with regards to the way I should bowl in T20s. It will also be good to work with a legend of the game – Ricky Ponting and Pravin Amre sir and it’s such a proud moment for me to be around these people.”

Batsman Ashwin Hebbar was pretty happy with the way his first training session panned out, “It’s been wonderful to be in the Delhi Capitals camp. I am really happy and excited to be here. I was feeling a bit nervous as it was my first nets session with an IPL team, but I had a good session. Once I started batting, I didn’t think of anything else.”

Delhi Capitals will take on Mumbai Indians in their first match of the season on March 27.

–IANS

inj

