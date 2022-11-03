Ireland Women to go ahead with Pakistan tour despite attack on Imran Khan

Lahore, Nov 3 (IANS) The Ireland women’s cricket team will go ahead with its maiden tour of Pakistan for the three One-day Internationals and as many T20I matches after an assessment of the situation arising out of the attack on former Pakistan Prime Minister and cricket captain Imran Khan suggested there was no threat to the team.

The first ODI of the series between Ireland Women and Pakistan Women on Friday will go ahead despite the incident taking place at Wazirabad, approximately 150km outside Lahore, venue of the three ODIs and three T20Is. As per the schedule, the series will go on till November 16 after the third T20I.

A gunman opened fire at a campaign truck carrying Imran Khan at Wazirabad in eastern Paksitan, wounding him in both his legs. The gunman was arrested at the scene and no group has claimed responsibility for the shooting.

The attack happened while Imran Khan, who led Pakistan to their first World Cup title in 1992, was leading a protest convoy of his political party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), supporters in Wazirabad and heading towards the capital, Islamabad, as part of his campaign aimed at forcing the government to hold early elections. Imran is reported to be safe and admitted to a hospital. One person has reportedly died and seven have been wounded in the attack.

Cricket Ireland said according to the current advice provided to it, there was no change in threat level and it was liaising with Pakistan Cricket Board and security advisors to assess the situation.

“Current advice provided to Cricket Ireland is that there will be no change in the threat level as a result of this incident. The Ireland Women’s squad has been briefed, while Cricket Ireland’s security advisors will continue to review procedures and monitor the situation,” it said.

“Cricket Ireland is currently liaising with the Pakistan Cricket Board, in-country security advisors and diplomatic services. The PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain has spoken directly with Cricket Ireland Chief Executive Warren Deutrom and Team Manager Beth Healy, and provided them with an updated assessment of the on-ground situation,” it added.

The Ireland Women’s squad has been training at the Gaddafi Stadium ahead of the first match of their first-ever tour of Pakistan.

