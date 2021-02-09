ADVERTISEMENT
World Sports

Ireland's white-ball tour of Zimbabwe postponed due to Covid-19

By IANS
Dublin, Feb 9 (IANS) Zimbabwe Cricket and Cricket Ireland have mutually agreed to postpone the forthcoming limited-overs bilateral series due to the ongoing Covid-19 situation in Zimbabwe.

Ireland were due to fly to Harare on March 28 and play a three-match T20I series, followed by as many ODIs in April.

The postponed ODIs were not part of the ICC World Cup Super League and those fixtures against Zimbabwe are scheduled to be played in Ireland this summer.

“We’re obviously disappointed, but to be honest, it is not an unexpected announcement from our Zimbabwean counterparts. We appreciate their efforts and willingness to try and make the tour possible, but in the end the health and safety of players and support staff must be of primary consideration,” Richard Holdsworth, High Performance Director for Cricket Ireland, said in a statement.

“We’ll now look at whether alternate fixtures can be arranged during that period, which is a crucial window in advance of a busy home season and in a T20 World Cup year,” he added.

–IANS

aak/

