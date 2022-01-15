ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC appoint Kino Garcia as interim head coach

- Advertisement -

Fatorda (Goa), Jan 15 (IANS) Indian Super League (ISL) franchise Odisha FC on Saturday appointed Kino Garcia as the interim head coach.

Garcia replaces Kiko Ramirez, who was sacked by the club after failing to produce good results. Odisha are currently placed at ninth position in the points table with 13 points in 10 matches.

“Odisha FC would like to confirm the appointment of Kino Garcia as the interim Head Coach,” the club said in a media release.

Kino, who has a UEFA Pro License, has a lot of experience in developing players and is a former coach at Valencia CF’s youth teams. He has coached many important players who are currently playing in the first division in Spain and also directed the Valencia CF Academy in Seoul.

He also coached Levante UD in the first division of women’s football in Spain for several seasons. He is also the Director of Coaches in Valencia, working for the Spanish Federation.

–IANS

