ISL 2022-23: Brazilian midfielder Wellington Priori leaves Jamshedpur FC

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Dec 6 (IANS) Brazilian midfielder Wellington Priori has left Jamshedpur FC after both parties decided to mutually terminate his existing contract, the Indian Super League (ISL) club confirmed on Tuesday.

Jamshedpur FC announced this through social media.

“Jamshedpur FC and Wellington Priori have decided to part ways by mutual consent. Jamshedpur FC would like to sincerely thank Wellington Priori for his contribution to the club and wish him the best for his future endeavours!,” the club said in a statement on Twitter.

The 32-year-old Priori joined Jamshedpur FC from Chainat FC from the Thai League 2 at the start of the 2022-2023 season and he made three appearances for Jamshedpur FC this season. This was the Brazilian’s second stint in the ISL with Jamshedpur FC.

Earlier in the 2018-2019 season, he made nine appearances for the Men of Steel and bagged three goals and one assist. The Brazilian’s first foray into the ISL was with NorthEast United FC in the 2016-2017 season, when he made 12 appearances for the team.

Born in Sao Paulo, Wellington started his career with Brasil de Farroupilha. In 2013, Wellington had a training stint with the Dutch Eredivisie side, FC Twente. The midfielder has also played professional football in Brazil, Thailand, South Korea and Bangladesh.

