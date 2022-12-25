ISL 2022-23: Fans' support will help us against Odisha FC, says Kerala Blasters FC's Ishfaq

Kochi, Dec 25 (IANS) Kerala Blasters FC assistant head coach Ishfaq Ahmed on Sunday said that it’s going to be one of the most important matches of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2022-23 season as his team faces Odisha FC in its next fixture. He also feels that the support of the ‘Yellow Army’ at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium will help them in achieving a positive result.

Kerala Blasters FC and Odisha FC would look to get all three points as both teams have an equal number of points and with ATK Mohun Bagan’s defeat to NorthEast United FC, a win will help either of the teams jump to the third position on the ISL points table.

“I think it’s a very important match, I’d say it’s one of the important matches of the season as they (Odisha FC) have the same number of points as us and I think we have been playing good football, we’ve been playing with respect but it’s our home match and with the support of home fans and home ground advantage we should achieve something positive in the match and we’re pretty much confident,” said Ishfaq Ahmed on the eve of the game.

Kerala Blasters FC’s winning run of five matches was halted by Chennaiyin FC in the last match as the points were shared at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, Chennai with Vincy Barretto, scoring against his previous team.

“It’s the past. I think we dominated them. They started well first and then after we scored the goal, we got good half chances. But in away matches, it won’t be easy for many teams to play against Chennaiyin FC. They had mixed results but they are a good team,” Ishfaq said further.

“Sometimes, in away matches, one point is not a bad result. The most important part of this campaign is for us that we haven’t lost in the last six matches and hopefully, we continue this streak and move on further ahead in the table,” he added.

In the reverse fixture played at Odisha FC’s home stadium, the Yellow Army failed to get the three points, Pedro Martin’s goal in the 86th minute was the deciding factor and Ivan Vukomanovic’s men would be looking to grab the bragging rights and a victory would be the perfect way to bury down the old results.

“We will continue the same way we have been playing because that is what has been giving us positive results in the last six matches. I don’t think there will be anything different, but yes, with a lot of respect to the opponent, they have been doing quite well. We will try to avoid the mistakes that we made against them in the previous match which was a long way back,” the assistant head coach said.

Asked about whether Kerala Blasters FC will change their style of play against Odisha FC, Ahmed mentioned that they have already fixed a lot of things and also changed their approach towards the game.

“After that, we fixed a lot of things. We also changed our approach to the game. That’s how we got these results. On the physical part, we’ve improved a lot. We’ve got wins against teams who had bigger players, who rely on set pieces such as Jamshedpur FC,” he said.

“We’ve improved a lot since then and I think we’re ready for the challenge. We’ll go with a positive frame of mind. We can’t wait for the match,” he concluded.

–IANS

ak/bsk