ISL announces changes in 22-23 season's schedule

By Glamsham Bureau

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) The Indian Super League (ISL), which starts on October 7, has made some last-minute changes in the fixtures, rescheduling the three matches involving Jamshedpur FC, the organisers of the league informed on Sunday.

However, there is no official reason given by the league for the shift in three fixtures of Jamshedpur for the season 22-23.

The changes have been made in Matchweek 6, 16 and 22. The match between Jamshedpur FC and Hyderabad FC has been rescheduled for November 12 at 7.30 pm. Earlier it was scheduled to be played at 5.30 p.m at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

In Matchweek 16, the match between Jamshedpur FC and Bengaluru FC to be played on January 21, 2023, has been rescheduled to January 18, 2023, at 7:30 p.m. at the JRD Tata Sports Complex, Jamshedpur.

The other game Odisha FC vs Jamshedpur FC has also been preponed by three days. It will be played on February 22 at the Kalinga Stadium, Bhubaneswar.

–IANS

inj/bsk

